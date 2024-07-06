Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of PRF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.08. 242,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

