Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $334.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.19. The company has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

