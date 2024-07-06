Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $161,476,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 161,833 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,034,000 after purchasing an additional 295,704 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,692,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $187.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

