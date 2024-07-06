Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 244,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

