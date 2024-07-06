Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $958,000 Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

RHI traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $63.26. 1,605,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,057. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

