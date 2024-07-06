Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.03. 1,273,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.45. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

