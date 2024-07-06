Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Generac by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Generac by 54.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 279.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.50. 726,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,128. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average is $128.44.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

