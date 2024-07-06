Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 24.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.58.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

