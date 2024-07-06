Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. 169,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,621. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

