Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.78. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.