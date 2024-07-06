Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,599. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

