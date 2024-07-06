Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $510.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.