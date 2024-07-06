Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.79. 401,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.