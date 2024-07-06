Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,951,000 after buying an additional 333,405 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,734.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 134,421 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 87,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. 1,281,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,209. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

