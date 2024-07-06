Reviewing BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of CG Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioCardia and CG Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50 CG Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

BioCardia currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,920.20%. CG Oncology has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.75%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than CG Oncology.

This table compares BioCardia and CG Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,208.76% -3,638.68% -261.66% CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and CG Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $480,000.00 11.26 -$11.57 million ($7.05) -0.42 CG Oncology $200,000.00 10,622.42 -$48.61 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than CG Oncology.

Summary

CG Oncology beats BioCardia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing an allogeneic cells therapy platform, which is an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy in Phase I/II trial to treat ischemic heart failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system for minimally invasive targeted delivery of biologic agents to the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. BioCardia, Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.