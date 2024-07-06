Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on RZLT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $4.13 on Friday. Rezolute has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $220,314. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rezolute by 569.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,758,403 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rezolute by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

