Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.35.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WULF

TeraWulf Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TeraWulf by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 459,997 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.