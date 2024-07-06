Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Earns Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 49,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 222,030 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

