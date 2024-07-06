Sapphire 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,762.55 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $2,762.55 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.97 or 0.05247663 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,808,815,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,186,174 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.