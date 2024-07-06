Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Sasol Stock Performance

SSL stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 53.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Sasol by 7,100.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

