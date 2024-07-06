Schear Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,212 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,798,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,298,414,000 after purchasing an additional 180,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,403,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,077,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $183.81 and a one year high of $216.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

