Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 5,145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 48.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $840,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 594,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 595,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,153,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,827. The company has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.