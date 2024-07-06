Schear Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $578.34. 2,808,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $256.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.61 and its 200 day moving average is $534.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

