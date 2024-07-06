Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $46.02. 9,605,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

