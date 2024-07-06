Schear Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,849. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

