Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,070. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

