Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after buying an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,545,000 after buying an additional 1,554,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,121,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $73.96. 216,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

