Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Decreased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. 600,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,387. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.