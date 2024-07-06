Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,081,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

