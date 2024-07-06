Seele-N 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 89.7% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012874 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009142 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,023.65 or 0.99800439 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012122 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006363 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00067050 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Seele-N Token Trading
