Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 89.7% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013213 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009006 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001079 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,818.33 or 0.99834404 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011996 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006445 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00068205 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
