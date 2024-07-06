Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 89.7% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,818.33 or 0.99834404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00068205 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041203 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.