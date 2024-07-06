SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:SELV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,165 shares. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

About SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

