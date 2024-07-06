SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1651 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
SEIV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 25,296 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $467.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87.
About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.