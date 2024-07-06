Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,046 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2,595.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 59,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 64,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEHP stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.54. 10,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,219. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

