Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,252,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,901,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,909,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,097,700 shares of company stock valued at $823,448,406 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

