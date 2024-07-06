Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $55.49. 1,382,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,354. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

