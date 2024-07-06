Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after purchasing an additional 556,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,024,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE MRO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 9,961,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,490. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

