Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,275. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.