Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 39,698 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

