Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

