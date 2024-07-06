Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.45. 1,439,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.30. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

