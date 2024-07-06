Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,303 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 75.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,785,000 after buying an additional 50,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 99,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,547,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 828,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

