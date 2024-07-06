Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 982 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. 567,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $1,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,029.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $1,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,029.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,720 shares of company stock worth $3,511,521 over the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

