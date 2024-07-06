Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,418,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,737,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 111.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESGR stock traded up $6.04 on Friday, hitting $329.52. 174,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,114. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $333.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

