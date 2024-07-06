Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after acquiring an additional 495,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.58. 3,437,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

