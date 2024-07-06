Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 23,724 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,656,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,431. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

