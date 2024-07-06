Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 569,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $68,184,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 113.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. 4,188,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,330. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.55. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.