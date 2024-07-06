Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

BIP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,745. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

