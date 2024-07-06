Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 255,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 110,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $52.11. 600,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,387. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

