Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Shopify by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Shopify by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.63. 6,441,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,344,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

